Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday morning and we’re covering all of the latest news investors need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning are study results, bankruptcy updates, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is rocketing 222% alongside plans to report new study data.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are soaring more than 125% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ASPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCA) stock is surging over 57% without any clear news to report.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are gaining more than 40% after falling yesterday on a bankruptcy warning.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is increasing over 39% as it starts converting its vineyards.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares are climbing 31% without any clear news.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is rising close to 30% following a bankruptcy update.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are getting a more than 22% boost despite a lack of news on Wednesday.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is jumping nearly 22% on Wednesday morning.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares are up over 19% today.
10 Top Losers
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock is crashing more than 37% alongside preliminary earnings results.
- Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) shares are plummeting over 34% as it considers a strategic review.
- Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH) stock is diving more than 27% on Wednesday morning.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are tumbling over 26% after a massive rally yesterday.
- E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) stock is taking a more than 17% beating after releasing its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings report.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) shares are sliding over 16% on Wednesday.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock is retreating more than 16% following a rally yesterday.
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares are dropping almost 16% after a day trading rally yesterday.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock is pulling back over 13% after rallying on Tuesday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.