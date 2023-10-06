Why Is Vaccinex (VCNX) Stock Up 26% Today?

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced insider buying.
These insider trading actions were revealed by Vaccinex in a series of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That includes trades made by the company’s president and CEO, as well as members of its Board of Directors.
Starting off this news is president and CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 10,000 shares of VCNX stock for between .93 cents and .973 cents. He also received share right options as part of his service for the company.
Jacob Frieberg, a member of the Board of Directors, also acquired 2,414 and 11,291 shares through his Director Compensation Plan. Fellow Board member and 10% owner Albert Friedberg also acquired 3 million shares at an average price of $1 per share.
How This Affects VCNX Stock
When company leaders acquire more shares, either through purchases or compensation, it acts as a sign of faith in the company. That often boosts investor morale, causing the company’s shares to rise. This appears to be what’s happening with VCNX stock today.
Investors will also note that some 2 million shares of VCNX stock is trading hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 142,000 shares. Also, the company’s stock is up 25.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.