MULN Stock: Mullen Wants U.S. Customs and Border Protection Approval for Its EVs

Back in March, small business federal contractor Rapid Response Defense Systems (RRDS) announced that it had selected Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) as its exclusive provider of Class 1 electric vehicle (EV) cargo vans. Mullen stated that the partnership was formed in order to open and speed up U.S. federal government opportunities for vehicle fleet orders. Since 2014, RRDS has completed over 2,500 federal delivery orders.
This morning, Mullen announced that RRDS had submitted responses to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regarding final ruling and compliance for its Class 1 EV cargo van, which is called the Mullen ONE. A response from the CBP is expected within 45 days.
MULN Stock: Mullen Seeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection EV Approval
RRDS filed a Ruling Request Application to the U.S. CBP on behalf of Mullen, which provides information on the process that Mullen undertook in order to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) policies. “By successfully completing the substantial transformative process, the Mullen ONE will be defined as a U.S.-made end product,” said Mullen.
The application also sheds light on the ONE’s assembly process in Tunica, Mississippi. Mullen’s assembly facility in Tunica spans 120,000 square feet and includes approximately 24 assembly stations as well as 16 assembly stations for the Mullen THREE. 103 employees are active at the assembly facility out of roughly 400 nationwide employees.
Furthermore, the filing provides information on Mullen’s sourcing partners. These partners encompass Tier One and Tier Two original equipment manufacturer (OEM) suppliers from countries such as China, South Korea, the U.S. and Germany. Mullen noted that it has a focus on working with domestic suppliers in order to localize supplies. CEO David Michery said the following in the release:
“Upon a successful ruling, Mullen will have demonstrated the commitment it has made to growing the EV market in the U.S. Along with that I am proud to be able to say, ‘An American product, built in America by Americans.'”
Meanwhile, Mullen announced that the ONE will be on display at the upcoming Fed Fleet conference in Washington, D.C., which begins during the week of Jan. 22. The vehicle will also be included in the conference’s EV ride event.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.