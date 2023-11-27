Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today as investors deal with several negatives that are keeping the market from performing well on Monday.
The first big bit of news weighing on the stock market is an upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting this week. That meeting was delayed and all of the recent news around it has caused the price of oil to drop. This also has several oil stocks falling today.
Another piece of news that has investors worried this week is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. This report tracks inflation and will come out on Thursday. Investors are hoping there will be nothing in the report to make the Federal Reserve increase interest rates to combat inflation.
Investors will also note that the market is coming off of strong performance in the first few weeks of November. Considering that strength, it’s unsurprising to see a more muted experience from the stock market today.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- The S&P 500 starts us off with a 0.11% drop on Monday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.22% decrease as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite breaks the trend with a 0.05% increase today.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.