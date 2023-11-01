“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today ahead of the Fed meeting

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 1, 2023, 10:47 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Stocks are up today before the results of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.
  • That meeting is likely to see the Fed hold interest rates at their current level.
  • However, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could cause a slip this afternoon.
Stocks Up Today - Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Source: photo.ua / Shutterstock.com

Stocks are up today as investors prepare for the latest information from the Federal Reserve concerning interest rates.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting taking place today will result in an update on interest rates that strongly affect the stock market. Experts are expecting the Fed to hold interest rates at current levels.

That would be positive news for the stock market and explains why stocks are up today. If this holds true, it would mean the market has avoided a potential increase in interest rates.

Even so, the details of the meeting could cause stocks to drop in afternoon trading. That will depend on what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has to say about inflation.

The Fed has been using interest rate increases to curb rising inflation. If Powell is unhappy with inflation data, it could suggest that more interest rate increases may happen at future FOMC meetings.

Let’s check out how all of this news is affecting the major stock indices below!

Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Climbing

  • The S&P 500 starts us off on Wednesday with a 0.75% gain as of this morning.
  • Next, we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its 0.58% increase as of this writing.
  • Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is seeing a 0.9% jump on Wednesday.

Let’s dive into more stock market news that traders will want to know about today below!

We have all of the hottest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) stock, Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock today. You can catch up on this news down below!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/why-are-stocks-up-today-nov-1st/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC