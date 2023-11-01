Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors prepare for the latest information from the Federal Reserve concerning interest rates.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting taking place today will result in an update on interest rates that strongly affect the stock market. Experts are expecting the Fed to hold interest rates at current levels.
That would be positive news for the stock market and explains why stocks are up today. If this holds true, it would mean the market has avoided a potential increase in interest rates.
Even so, the details of the meeting could cause stocks to drop in afternoon trading. That will depend on what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has to say about inflation.
The Fed has been using interest rate increases to curb rising inflation. If Powell is unhappy with inflation data, it could suggest that more interest rate increases may happen at future FOMC meetings.
Let’s check out how all of this news is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Climbing
- The S&P 500 starts us off on Wednesday with a 0.75% gain as of this morning.
- Next, we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its 0.58% increase as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is seeing a 0.9% jump on Wednesday.
Let’s dive into more stock market news that traders will want to know about today below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
