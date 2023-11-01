“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

PSNY Stock Alert: Piper Sandler Is Pounding the Table on Polestar

PSNY stock is slipping despite positive coverage

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 1, 2023, 10:15 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Polestar Automotive (PSNY) stock is falling on Wednesday even after getting new analyst coverage.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating and $3 price target.
  • Analysts highlight the compelling valuation of PSNY as a reason to build a stake in the company.
PSNY Stock - PSNY Stock Alert: Piper Sandler Is Pounding the Table on Polestar

Source: Jeppe Gustafsson / Shutterstock.com

Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock is in the news Wednesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage of the electric vehicle (EV) company.

This coverage starts with Piper Sandler analysts assigning an “outperform” rating to PSNY stock. To put that in perspective, the analyst consensus rating for PSNY shares is a moderate buy based on six opinions.

With this coverage of PSNY stock also comes a price target of $3 per share from Piper Sandler analysts. That’s a potential 49.3% upside compared to its prior closing price. For the record, the analyst consensus price prediction for PSNY is $6.67 per share.

What’s Behind the Bull Rating for PSNY Stock?

Here’s what the Piper Sandler analysts said about Polestar Automotive in a note to clients obtained by Investing.com:

“Given a compelling valuation, as well as a cocktail of other favorable investment attributes, we think investors should consider building a position.”

Despite the positive rating and price target for PSNY stock, the company’s shares are down slightly as of Wednesday morning. That comes with some 500,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of around 3.5 million shares.

Investors that are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories for today are in the right place!

We have all of the hottest stock market stories that traders are going to want to read about on Wednesday! Our coverage includes a WE (NYSE:WE) stock bankruptcy warning, the latest news on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) layoffs and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock dropping after its earnings release. You can get all of the details on these stories by checking out the links below!

More Stock Market News for Wednesday

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/psny-stock-alert-piper-sandler-is-pounding-the-table-on-polestar/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC