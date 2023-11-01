“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Splunk Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest SPLK Job Cuts

Splunk layoffs are coming for 7% of its workers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 1, 2023, 9:39 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Splunk (SPLK) layoffs will see the company cutting 7% of its global workforce.
  • The firm expects charges of $42 million connected to these cuts.
  • The company also notes that these layoffs aren’t due to its deal with Cisco (CSCO).
Splunk Layoffs - Splunk Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest SPLK Job Cuts

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) layoffs are on the way for the cybersecurity company’s employees as it enacts a restructuring plan.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Splunk is planning layoffs that will affect 7% of its global workforce. The company notes in this filing that the majority of its job cuts will affect employees in the United States.

Splunk says that these job cuts will result in it suffering $42 million in charges. That includes $37 million in cash connected to severance pay and other charges, as well as $5 million in non-cash charges for share compensation expenses.

Splunk, which is preparing to be acquired by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), notes these job cuts aren’t part of that deal. Here’s what the company’s CEO said in a letter to employees:

“The changes we are announcing are not a result of our agreement with Cisco; they are the continuation of the important initiatives we’ve undertaken across Splunk for more than a year to align our resources and operating structure to deliver ongoing and incremental value for our customers.”

Timing of the Splunk Layoffs

The filing from Splunk notes that the company is expecting to suffer all of the charges connected to the layoffs by April 30, 2024. That means jobs are expected to be cut between now and then.

SPLK stock is down slightly as of Wednesday morning.

Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!

We’re offering up insight into all of the biggest stock market stories on Wednesday! Among that is what’s moving shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE), Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock today. All of that info is ready to go below!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Technology, Cybersecurity, Software

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/splunk-layoffs-2023-what-to-know-about-the-latest-splk-job-cuts-2/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC