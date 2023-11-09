Why Is Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Down 50% Today?

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the therapeutic company announced results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
The bad news for ATRA stockholders is the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of ATA188 as a treatment for non-active progressive multiple sclerosis failed to meet its primary endpoint. The study didn’t see a confirmed disability improvement (CDI) by expanded disability status scale (EDSS) after 12 months when compared to a placebo.
Atara Biotherapeutics is going over the data and comparing it to Phase 1 results to determine what comes next for ATA188. The company was caught off guard by a 6 percent disability improvement from the immunotherapy when compared to a 33% improvement in the Phase 1 trial. It also notes that the placebo group’s improvement was 16%, as compared to the expected 4% to 6% range.
What’s Next for ATRA Stock?
Atara Biotherapeutics says it will significantly reduce its expenses on ATA188 after these clinical trial results. Instead, the company is going to focus more on its differentiated allogeneic CAR-T pipeline. This should extend its cash runway past the third quarter of 2025.
ATRA stock is down 50.4% as of Thursday morning with some 3.1 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 1.2 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.