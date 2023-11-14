Why Is Beauty Health (SKIN) Stock Down 49% Today?

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the aesthetic technologies and products company released its Q3 earnings report.
The bad news for SKIN stock starts with the company’s revenue of $97.4 million. That failed to reach Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $114.99 million for the quarter. Even if it’s a 10% increase year-over-year.
Beauty Health also reported earnings per share of -56 cents during the quarter. That’s a far way off from the 9 cents per share analysts were expecting. It’s also much wider than the -3 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
SKIN Stock Hit by Guidance Update
Following its lackluster revenue for Q3, Beauty Health has updated its guidance for the full year of 2023. That now has it expecting revenue for the year to range from $385 million to $400 million. That doesn’t look good next to Wall Street’s 2023 revenue estimate of $461.35 million.
Michael Monahan, chief financial officer of Beauty Health, said the following in the earnings report.
“We are focused on protecting Hydrafacial’s strong brand equity as we address the Syndeo provider experience challenges. We are confident that, with our strategy, we will return Hydrafacial to the reliable standard that our customers have come to expect from us and keep their trust—and, with this, re-accelerate Syndeo adoption in the U.S.”
SKIN stock is down 48.7% as of Tuesday morning.
