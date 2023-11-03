Why Is Bill Holdings (BILL) Stock Down 29% Today?

Bill Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the financial automation software company released its latest earnings report.
The bad news for BILL stock comes from the company’s outlook. That includes its adjusted earnings per share guidance of between 35 cents and 44 cents for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. That would see the firm miss Wall Street’s estimate of 48 cents per share.
The same holds true for its adjusted EPS guidance of between $1.64 and $1.97 for the fiscal full year of 2024. The midpoint of that is well below analysts’ estimate of $1.95 per share for the period.
Building on that is Bill Holdings’ revenue outlook of between $293 million and $303 million for fiscal Q2 2024. Yet again, that doesn’t look good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $318.77 million.
Finally, that’s doubly true for its revenue guidance of between $1.205 billion and $1.245 billion for fiscal 2024. This outlook is nowhere close to analysts’ estimate of $1.3 billion for the fiscal full year.
Executive Commentary for BILL Stockholders
Here’s what John Rettig, President and Chief Financial Officer of Bill Holdings, said in the earnings report:
“In a challenging macro environment, we delivered strong financial results in Q1. Total revenue increased 33% year-over-year, and non-GAAP profitability expanded year-over-year […] We are carefully navigating the current environment while continuing to invest behind the long term opportunity to serve millions of SMBs.”
BILL stock is down 28.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.