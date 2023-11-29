Why Is BioVie (BIVI) Stock Down 63% Today?

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company released data from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s Disease treatment candidate NE3107.
Unfortunately for investors in BIVI stock, that study failed to meet its primary endpoint of statistical significance. The company attributes this to excluded sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BioVie argues that patients taking NE3107 did see better performance compared to those in the placebo group. However, investors are celebrating without the statistical significance needed to mark the study as a success.
What’s Next for BIVI Stock?
Despite today’s clinical trial news, the company doesn’t appear ready to give up on NE3107 just yet. Here’s what company president and CEO Cuong Do said about its future plans:
“The adaptive trial design gives us the flexibility to continue patient enrollment in the advancement of this potentially important treatment for AD, and we look forward to discussing our findings of NE3107’s magnitude of therapeutic impact with our potential partners.”
BIVI stock is down 63.1% as of Wednesday morning as more than 5.8 million shares of the stock change hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 479,000 shares.
