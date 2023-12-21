CLOV Stock Alert: Clover Health Announces CFO Departure

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is gaining on Thursday after the medicare advantage plans company announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer.
Scott Leffler, current CFO of Clover Health Investments, will be leaving the company on Jan. 26, 2024. His departure is due to him pursuing other professional opportunities. The company has already created a search committee to seek out a replacement CFO.
Leading that search team is Lee Shapiro. He’s a member of the firm’s board and the chairman of its Audit Committee. Shapiro also previously served as the CFO of Livongo Health.
The Clover Health CFO said the following in a news release announcing his departure:
“Working with Andrew and the team at Clover in its mission to improve every life has been truly rewarding […] While I am very excited for my new opportunity, I remain a strong supporter of Clover and look forward to seeing it succeed.”
CLOV Stock Reactions Today
CLOV stock isn’t seeing much news following the CFO announcement today. As of this writing, around 1.8 million shares have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 5.3 million shares.
CLOV stock is up 3.5% as of Thursday morning. Investors will also note that the company’s shares are currently up 6.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.