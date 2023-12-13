Dear FCEL Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 19

For investors looking for clean energy stocks to invest in, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) remains a top option for consideration. The company’s focus on the production of hydrogen fuel cell technology is noteworthy, with FuelCell a top contender in this space. Given the volatility in green energy stocks, investors may not necessarily be surprised to see a rather volatile chart for FCEL stock in recent years.
As many investors are well aware, it’s earnings season. For FuelCell Energy, the company’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be released on Dec. 19, according to a recent announcement.
In this earnings report, investors will be looking for hints about where the company sees demand for its products in the future and how the current economic climate may impact its overall business.
Let’s dive more into what investors will want to pay attention to in this upcoming report.
FCEL Stock Higher Ahead of Upcoming Earnings Report
Unfortunately, for longer-term holders of FCEL stock, the charts aren’t pretty. On a year-to-date basis, FCEL stock has shed more than half of its value. And zooming out, this stock is down more than 90% from its meme-cycle peak in 2021.
That said, the company’s upcoming earnings report could provide more impetus for a bullish pivot. Today’s surge of more than 9% in FCEL stock has been driven more by macro factors than anything company-specific. However, if FuelCell is able to report better-than-expected demand and a robust outlook, the more rosy macro backdrop could lead to a surge.
Of course, risks remain elevated for this green hydrogen player. Capital investment in green energy may take a hit if a recession materializes. And we won’t know for sure that the Federal Reserve has achieved a soft landing until after the fact. Thus, this will be a stock to keep on your radar for the coming weeks, with Dec. 19 being a key date for investors to focus on.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.