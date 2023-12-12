LCID Stock Alert: Lucid Announces CFO Departure

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is falling on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Sherry House.
A press release from Lucid reveals that House is resigning from the company immediately to pursue other opportunities. However, she will remain available in an advisory role until the end of the year to assist in a smooth transition to the next CFO.
Lucid notes that it is already searching for a permanent replace to House as its CFO. In the meantime, Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra will be acting as the EV company’s interim CFO.
House said the following about Luicid during the departure announcement.
“I am confident in Lucid’s future and grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to its success to-date. There is so much exciting innovation happening at Lucid, and I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and achieve new milestones.”
LCID Stock Reactions Today
Following news of the company losing its CFO, LCID shares are down 5% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with more than 2.8 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 28 million shares.
Investors can find more of the hottest stock market news for today ready to go below!
We have all of the latest stock market news for Tuesday that traders need to read about! Among that is why shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV), Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock are in the news today. All of that info is available at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Stock Down 25% Today?
- Why Is Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Stock Down 34% Today?
- Why Is Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) Stock Up 18% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.