Why Is Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) Stock Up 18% Today?

Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after the company provided investors with an update on its potential delisting from the Nasdaq Exchange.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company believes that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. It claims to have done so following equity transactions with Target Capital 14 LLC and Generating Alpha Ltd.
Those transactions saw it issue an unsecured convertible note with a principal amount of $3.3 million to Target Capital 14 LLC. It also entered into a private placement transaction with Generating Alpha Ltd. for $5 million in gross proceeds.
Following these transactions, Bruush Oral Care believes it now meets the Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement to remain listed on the Nasdaq. It also notes that the Nasdaq may choose to continue to monitor it and could still delist it if there’s no evidence it meets requirements when it files its next periodic report.
BRSH Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes heavy trading of BRSH stock. As of this writing, more than 22.9 million shares have changed hands. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
BRSH stock is up 18.2% as of Tuesday morning.
