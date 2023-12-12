Why Is Icosavax (ICVX) Stock Up 46% Today?

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after announcing a major acquisition deal with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
According to a press release, AstraZeneca is acquiring Icosavax for $15 per share. That represents a 43% premium over the stock’s prior closing price and values the company at $800 million.
In addition to that, the deal includes a contingent value right for up to $5 per share. This is available if a specified regulatory milestone and a sales milestone are met. Taking this into account, the offer for ICVX stock is a 91% premium and has a total value of $1.1 billion.
Adam Simpson, CEO of Icosavax, said the following about the deal:
“We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of Icosavax by AstraZeneca as we believe it offers the opportunity to accelerate, and expand access to, our potential first-in-class combination vaccine for older adults at risk of RSV and hMPV.”
Benefits of the ICVX Stock Deal
AstraZeneca is acquiring Icosavax to secure IVX-A12. This is the company’s lead investigational vaccine candidate. It’s designed to treat both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). That’s worth noting as there are currently no treatments for hMPV and no combination vaccines for RSV.4.
ICVX stock is up 45.9% as of Tuesday morning, with some 410,000 shares traded. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 323,000 shares.
