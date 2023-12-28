Remote Work Wonders: 3 Companies Thriving in the Home Office Era

The pandemic reshaped the workforce in an unforeseen manner, quickly transitioning a myriad of sectors from office-based operations to remote work. This dramatic shift, spurred by necessity, uncovered a surprising truth that how remote work setups significantly boost productivity. In response, investors swiftly focused on both established and emerging remote work stocks, significantly driving market growth during this home office era.
Two years after the remote work surge, its appeal endures despite dampened initial excitement. A telling statistic reveals that 98% of employees favor options for remote work. Moreover, with 93% of employers planning to continue remote job interviews, this trend appears deeply ingrained in the modern workplace. Such enduring preferences point to sustained growth for work-from-home companies, enhancing their appeal as robust investment opportunities
Now, the focus shifts to identifying the most promising remote work stocks. These are not just fleeting market trends; they represent a fundamental shift in work culture and investment strategy. As we explore these options, it’s clear that the right remote work stocks offer not only immediate gains but also long-term stability and growth.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) transcended its role as a pandemic necessity to become a staple in modern communication. Prior to 2020, its cutting-edge web conferencing platform was already capturing market share, but the pandemic accelerated its growth. Zoom’s early 2019 IPO coincided with this surge, driven by innovative features like virtual backgrounds and live transcription, cementing its status in the digital era. However, during the home office era, Zoom became a household name.
Moreover, Zoom is now embracing generative AI to elevate user experiences, launching an array of new features earlier this year. The company’s AI assistant is set to seamlessly integrate across Zoom’s various sub-platforms, encompassing meeting, chat, phone, email, and whiteboard functionalities. Zoom wrapped up its third-quarter, showing a 3.2% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.14 billion, complemented by a 7.5% growth in its enterprise segment. Simultaneously, the company saw its operating margins and cash flow surge by 14.9% and 67% year-over-year, respectively. Despite these robust figures, Zoom’s stock hit a 52-week low, highlighting a potential undervalued investment opportunity.
Coursera (COUR)
Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has emerged as a leader in online education, partnering with more than 250 top-tier institutions like Yale and Google. This strategic alliance has enabled Coursera to offer a mix of free and premium courses, attracting learners worldwide. The company’s innovative approach to blending accessible, university-branded content with paid, in-person courses has been key in driving its growth and popularity.
From a financial perspective, Coursera’s revenues have seen a significant rise, jumping from $293.5 million in 2020 to $523.8 million in 2022. However, this rapid expansion has come with increased net losses, expanding from $66.8 million to $175.4 million over the same period.
Despite these fiscal challenges, Coursera’s recent performance indicates a strong market presence during the home office era. The company reported third-quarter GAAP earnings per share at negative 21 cents, exceeding expectations by five cents. Furthermore, its revenue climbed to $165.5 million, a 21.3% increase year-over-year, outstripping forecasts. These results suggest Coursera’s potential for sustained growth amidst its growing pains.
Wix.com (WIX)
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is adeptly navigating the booming demand for online business presence. As a leading web development platform, Wix offers intuitive, user-friendly solutions across various sectors, such as retail and hospitality. Known for its simplicity, including features like drag-and-drop design and SEO tools, Wix has become a go-to for effortless website creation.
Recently, Wix’s outlook has brightened with significant endorsements and financial moves. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) assigned a “Buy” rating, spotlighting Wix’s accelerated growth and innovative product introductions. Additionally, a court-approved $300 million stock buyback plan promises to enhance shareholder value, positioning Wix favorably in the market.
Long-term, Wix is poised for sustained success, aligning with an industry projected to grow 7.1% annually until 2030. Its third-quarter results showcased a remarkable financial rebound, transforming a $47.3 million net loss into a nearly $7 million net income. This performance, coupled with an impressive 271.43% earnings per share surprise, underscores Wix’s strong market position and growth trajectory.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.