Why Is Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Up 58% Today?

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is rallying higher on Tuesday after the biotech company announced its plan to acquire Evofem Biosciences (OTCMKTS:EVFM).
According to a press release, Aditxt has agreed to acquire Evofem Biosciences in a deal worth $100 million. Part of this agreement has the company taking over Evofem Biosciences’ senior secured debt. That will see it make several payments to the company’s senior secured debtholder over the next few years.
As for how the merger will go, shareholders of EVFM stock will trade their shares for ADTX stock. That will see Evofem Biosciences become a subsidiary of Aditxt and maintain its current leadership team.
Timing of the ADTX Stock Deal
The Boards of Directors at both Aditxt and Evofem Biosciences have already given their unanimous support to the deal. Now it just needs approval from shareholders and regulators. If all goes well, the two should close the deal in the first half of 2024.
Amro Albanna, cofounder, chairman and CEO of Aditxt, said the following about the deal.
“At Aditxt, our mission is to make promising innovations possible together. Evofem represents precisely the kind of groundbreaking innovation that aligns with our mission. Aditxt will provide Evofem with a global platform to amplify their transformative innovation in women’s health.”
ADTX stock is up 57.9% and EVGM stock is up 150% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.