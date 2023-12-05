Why Is Replimune (REPL) Stock Down 48% Today?

Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company shared a primary analysis of its CERPASS trial.
This trial is evaluating RP1 alongside cemiplimab in the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Unfortunately, the study failed to meet either of its two primary endpoints.
Philip Astley-Sparke, CEO of Replimune, is remaining positive despite the clinical trial results.
“Data from across our skin cancer program clearly show that RP1 is an active agent both as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy in multiple settings, giving us further confidence in the potential of RP1 to be an important treatment option for skin cancer patients.”
However, investors in REPL stock aren’t sharing the CEO’s confidence.
REPL Stock Movement Today
Today’s study news has REPL stock seeing heavy trading as investors sell the shares. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of REPL have changed hands. That’s already a massive jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 803,000 shares.
REPL stock is down 48% as of Tuesday morning and is down 75.7% since the start of the year.
