Why Is RiskOn International (ROI) Stock Up 28% Today?

RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors in the gaming platform company react to insider buying.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Milton C. Ault III has acquired additional shares of ROI stock. He is a more than 10% shareholder in the company and is the executive chairman of Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT).
Ault acquired 1,000 shares of ROI stock under his direct ownership for an average price of $0.1575 each. This has him directly holding 7,000 shares of the stock.
To go along with that, he acquired 103,525 shares of ROI stock for an average price of $0.1554 through Ault Alpha LP. This brings that firm’s holdings to 139,000 shares.
Outside of this, Ault Lending LLC also holds 567,251 shares of ROI stock. Ault is the manager of these funds and is considered to beneficially own the shares held by them.
ROI Stock Movement Today
Following today’s insider buying news, ROI stock is seeing heavy trading. That has more than 12 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 500,000 shares.
ROI stock is up 28.2% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.