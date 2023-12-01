Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down Today?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is falling on Friday despite the electric vehicle (EV) company holding a launch event for its new Cybertruck on Thursday.
It looks like investors in the EV company weren’t overly impressed with what was shown off during that event. That might be due to high prices and long delivery times for the Cybertruck.
Starting with those prices, the cheapest version comes in at about $61,000. There are also two other versions with more features that will cost more money. The most expensive of the two has a starting price of around $100,000.
While Tesla says the more expensive versions of the Cybertruck will be available for delivery next year, the same isn’t true for the least expensive model. Consumers looking to buy it will have to wait until 2025 for deliveries to start.
TSLA Stock: Cybertruck Delivery Issues
Part of the problem with deliveries comes from the production of the Cybertruck. Its chassis has unique problems due to being stainless steel. As such, Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t expect the company to hit its goal of 250,000 Cybertrucks produced each year before 2025, The Wall Street Journal notes.
Bernstein analysts also weighed in on Tesla’s production woes in a note to clients.
“Tesla has a product problem – i.e., an older line-up that does not address enough of the market, and has no new mass market offerings until likely late 2025.”
All of this news has TSLA stock down nearly 1% as of Friday afternoon.
Investors looking for more of the hottest stock market news today are in luck!
We have all of the biggest stock market news worth reading about on Friday! A few examples include a housing market update, the latest on Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock and more. All of that is available at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Pending Home Sales Are at Record Lows. What That Means.
- Why Is Hub Cyber Security (HUBC) Stock Up 30% Today?
- Why Is Altimmune (ALT) Stock Up 43% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.