SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

3 Stocks Most Likely to Be Hurt by the Rise of AI

The rise of AI isn't good for every corporation, including these three stocks

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 18, 2024, 4:00 pm EST

Advertisement

  • Artificial intelligence will enable many companies to perform tasks that they once hired other firms for. Here are three stocks most at risk of AI.
  • WPP (WPP): The ad agency owner will be hurt as firms use AI to write their own ads and marketing material. 
  • Wipro (WITY): Wipro’s core business involves computer coding, and AI can develop code better than humans.
  • Cintas (CTS): AI will replace many workers, reducing the demand for Cintas’ uniforms. 
stocks most at risk of AI - 3 Stocks Most Likely to Be Hurt by the Rise of AI

Source: shutterstock.com/Tex vector

Artificial intelligence is expected to perform many types of jobs that humans currently do. In most cases, that change will greatly help companies since computers are much cheaper to train and maintain than human employees. But what about the firms that currently provide the services that AI will carry out?

In the future, instead of paying those firms large amounts to perform those tasks, their current customers will deploy AI systems to do them instead. As a result, the firms’ stocks are likely to take major hits over the longer term. Among the sectors that will probably be victimized by the latter phenomenon are advertising agencies and companies that provide computer programmers to other firms. Finally, businesses that offer services for workers in certain sectors are likely to take hits as the number of employees in those spaces tumbles. Here are three stocks most at risk of AI.

WPP Inc (WPP)

graphic of man using megaphone to talk into giant megaphone towards group of people, conveying idea of advertising
Source: VectorKnight/shutterstock.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP), which owns advertising agencies and PR firms, is likely to take a big hit from the proliferation of AI. That’s because writing is a core function within both of those spaces, and AI is quite good at writing.

Anu Madgavkar, a partner at the prestigious consulting firm McKinsey, said that “AI is able to read, write and understand text-based data well.”

Moreover, many AI-powered tools have already been released for diverse marketing tasks such as “SEO content writing” and digital advertising.”

Making the outlook for WPP even worse, the International Monetary Fund has predicted that AI could eventually eliminate roughly 50% of marketing positions.

The proliferation of AI may already be negatively impacting the firm, as its revenue, excluding acquisitions, is expected to fall 1% this year, while Swiss bank UBS (NYSE:UBS) predicts that its free cash flow will be “depressed.”

Wipro (WIT)

Binary code data
Source: carlos castilla/Shutterstock

Indian-based Wipro (NYSE:WIT) provides computer coders to other companies. The demand for Wipro’s services is likely to tumble sharply if AI becomes more productive and consistent than computer programmers.

“Advanced technologies like ChatGPT could produce code faster than humans, which means that work can be completed with fewer employees,” a Brookings Institute researcher said.

Wipro is helping its clients deploy AI. But over the longer term, as those initial deployments are completed and the technology keeps eating into its core coding business, I expect the company to be negatively impacted by the AI Revolution.

Cintas (CTAS)

Image of the Cintas (CTAS) logo on the side of a white van.
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Cintas’ (NASDAQ:CTAS) core business involves providing and washing uniforms worn by workers. Since AI is expected to replace employees in many different sectors and Cintas charges companies based on the number of workers who wear its uniforms, the company’s top and bottom lines are likely to drop sharply as AI proliferates.

For example, AI may “speed up the process” of automating factories, where many employees likely wear Cintas’ uniforms. Similarly, many more functions in the oil sector, where a meaningful number of Cintas customers are also situated, will also likely be automated due to the increased utilization of AI.

Moreover, CTAS stock has a rather high forward price-earnings ratio of 40.6 which leaves it vulnerable to a correction.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/3-stocks-most-likely-to-be-hurt-by-the-rise-of-ai/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC