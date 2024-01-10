Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Pops on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the solid-oxide fuel cell systems company’s shares were upgraded by Robert W. Baird analysts.
That upgrade has analysts at Robert W. Baird bumping shares of BE stock up from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for BE shares is moderate buy based on 15 opinions.
To go with that upgrade, the Robert W. Baird analysts also increased their price target for BE stock. That pushes it up from $16 per share to $22 per share. That represents a potential 62.5% increase over its prior closing price. It’s also bullish next to the analysts’ consensus price predictions of $20.31 per share.
What’s Behind the BE Stock Upgrade?
The Robert W. Baird analysts are taking a bullish stance on BE stock over expected benefits in the coming months. That includes cost reductions, manufacturing improvements and electrolyzer sales announcements.
Also worth mentioning is the strength of Bloom Energy’s core business. The analysts believe that this keeps it in a positive position with customers, such as data centers and hospitals.
BE stock is up 5.9% as of Wednesday morning with some 70,000 shares changing hands. That’s still a far way off from its daily average trading volume of 5.3 million shares.
