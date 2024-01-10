Why Is Rail Vision (RVSN) Stock Down 10% Today?

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is slidling lower on Wednesday after the railway detection systems company announced a new $6 million credit facility.
According to a press release from Rail Vision, this new credit facility comes alongside another $3 million in funding. The credit facility has a term of 10 months and accrues interest at 8% per year. The additional loans come in four $750,000 installments.
Rail Vision notes that the first payment from the credit facility, coming in at $1.5 million, was drawn with the completion of the agreement. The company says that this agreement will allow it to expand its market reach, drive innovation and deliver more value to shareholders.
More Terms of the Credit Facility
As part of the credit facility agreement, Rail Vision granted the lender a warrant to acquire up to $7.5 million shares of RVSN stock. The warrant has an initial exercise price of $3.10 per share.
In order to secure the credit facility, Rail Vision required the resignation of Board members Shmuel Donnerstein, Inbal Kreiss and Keren Aslan. That has Amitay Weiss and Hila Kiron-Revach joining the Board until the next general meeting of shareholders.
RVSN stock is down 9.7% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors can find more of the latest stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Wednesday! That includes everything happening with shares of Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) stock, iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock and Nvni (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock today. You can read up on these matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Roma Green Finance (ROMA) Stock Down 19% Today?
- Why Is iCoreConnect (ICCT) Stock Up 19% Today?
- Why Is Nvni (NVNI) Stock Up 64% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed