SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Bumble (BMBL) Stock Pops as Elliott Builds a Stake in Rival Match

BMBL stock is up as the investment boosts investor hopes

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 9, 2024, 11:48 am EST

Advertisement

  • Bumble (BMBL) stock is rising on news of an investment in rival Match (MTCH)
  • Elliott Investment Management has taken a $1 billion stake in the company.
  • This has investors hoping that means a return of interest in dating apps.
BMBL Stock - Bumble (BMBL) Stock Pops as Elliott Builds a Stake in Rival Match

Source: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday following news of activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking a stake in one of its rivals.

A new report reveals that Elliott Investment Management has built up a $1 billion stake in Bumble rival Match (NASDAQ:MTCH). Insiders claim that the increased stake in the dating service will see the activist investor push for changes to improve the price of MTCH stock.

Interest in dating apps has been waning over the years. The problem started when Covid-19 lockdowns kept many people from making use of dating services. Then rising inflation in 2023 resulted in fewer people spending money on subscription services for dating apps.

What This Means for BMBL Stock

Elliott Investment Management taking a large stake in Match has investors wondering if interest in dating apps isn’t on the rise. If so, this investment could be a sign that the firm expects users to return to dating services.

If that’s true, it could be good news for Bumble considering its outlook for Q4 2023 failed to impress investors. That means traders might want to keep an eye on the company in 2024 as it tries to regain lost ground.

BMBL stock is up 5.2% as of Tuesday morning and MTCH stock is up 4% at that same time.

Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!

We have all of the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples of that include the latest happenings with shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock. You can find out all about these topics at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/bumble-bmbl-stock-pops-as-elliott-builds-a-stake-in-rival-match/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC