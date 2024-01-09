Why Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Up Today?

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after positive comments were made by its CEO at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.
Sarepta Therapeutics CEO Douglas Ingram said that the company could see expanded use cases for Elevidys. This is the company’s muscle disorder therapy that recently got approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
That new FDA approval allows for the muscle disorder therapy to be used in ambulatory children ages four and five with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Ingram says that this approval could be expanded in as little as six months with a priority review of new supplemental data by the FDA.
How SRPT Stock Investors are Reacting to the Comments
Investors seem excited about the prospect of Elevidys being expanded for more use cases. That has many buying shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock today. With that comes some 1.4 million shares traded. This is closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 1.7 million shares.
SPRT stock is up 7.8% as of Tuesday morning.
