HGEN Stock Alert: Why Humanigen Just Filed for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) stock is falling hard on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
This bankruptcy filing comes after Humanigen failed to secure regulatory approval for its Covid-19 treatment lenzilumab. The company attempted to get Emergency Use Authorization for the antibody back in 2021 but was rejected by regulators.
With its failure to produce a Covid-19 treatment to market, Humanigen warned midway through last year that strategic options may be required. Now that’s the case with the company only having assets worth $521,000 and debt of $44.1 million.
How This Affects HGEN Stock
A bankruptcy filing means that HGEN stock may not be around for much longer. If the financial troubles for HGEN continue it could be the end for the business and its shares.
Investors seem to agree as many are jumping ship following today’s bankruptcy announcement. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 292,000 shares.
HGEN stock is down 84.6% as of Friday morning. The stock has also lost 99.9% of its total value over the last 12 months.
