AlloVir Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest ALVR Job Cuts

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) layoffs are in the news as the clinical-stage cell therapy company announced a massive number of job cuts.
AlloVir has revealed that a new round of layoffs will have it cutting 95% of its workforce. The company is doing so in an effort to reduce costs and preserve capital.
AlloVir notes that these job cuts will mostly take place in the first quarter of 2024 and should finish by April 15. It expects to suffer $13 million in one-time charges related to its headcount reduction. Most of these charges will come in Q1.
What’s Behind the AlloVir Layoffs?
These layoffs come after the company reported three failed clinical trials and ended the development of posoleucel. The discontinuation of posoleucel was announced in December after it failed to prove effective as a multi-virus-specific T-cell therapy.
News of the layoffs has ALVR stock falling 2.1% as of Friday morning. That comes alongside some 1.2 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.6 million shares.
