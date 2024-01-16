The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for a Profitable Eco-Friendly Portfolio

In prior paradigms, the idea of eco-friendly stocks would probably have been met with ridicule, if not outright derision. Back in the good ole days, going green equated to tree hugging and granola bars. While some of the perception still wonders around, the contemporary understanding has gone through a major transition.
Indeed, it might not be that much of a stretch to say that not investing in eco-friendly stocks could be disadvantageous. How so? Multiple reports show that young people care deeply about sustainability. For example, one survey points to 82% of the Generation Z cohort expressing concern about the state of the planet.
Companies ignore such data at their peril. Further, going green isn’t just a whimsical ideology but has become international policy. On that note, below are eco-friendly stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
At first glance, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) might not seem an intuitive idea for eco-friendly stocks. As an advanced chip specialist – focusing on in-demand areas such as microcontrollers (MCUs) and analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) – NXP enjoys natural ties with the broader technology space. But increasingly, tech and environmental directives have merged for holistic end purposes.
As it relates to NXP, the company provides semiconductors for electric vehicles and smart grids. Per its website, NXP’s electrification solutions facilitate open architectures that enable safer, more secure two-way communication between electrified endpoints and the cloud. That’s going to be huge as the EV sector continues to grow, necessitating safe and effective public charging infrastructure.
And to be sure, public infrastructure will be a must for the burgeoning EV ecosystem. While 63% of all housing units have a garage or carport, that still leaves a significant number of people requiring public charging solutions. It may be an indirect play but NXPI easily ranks among the top eco-friendly stocks to buy.
Clean Harbors (CLH)
A provider of environmental and industrial services, Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) represents a vital cog in the sustainability value chain. Primarily, all industries generate waste and some – particularly in the hydrocarbon and chemical sectors – generate hazardous waste. Someone has to clean up the mess responsibly and with as limited impact on the environment as possible. That’s where Clean Harbors comes into the picture.
Another aspect that makes CLH one of the eco-friendly stocks to consider is that the underlying business deals with reality. What I mean is that it’s unlikely that go-green initiatives will magically eliminate industries such as the hydrocarbon space. Given that the world runs on oil and may continue to do so for years to come, it’s unreasonable to just expect this sector to just disappear.
However, offering safety and efficiency services may help significantly mitigate the underlying necessary evil. Notably, analysts rate shares a consensus strong buy with a $184.60 price target, implying 11% upside potential. Combined with its solid revenue growth and relatively consistent profitability, CLH is one of the eco-friendly stocks to buy.
Ball Corp (BALL)
An arguably overlooked idea for eco-friendly stocks, Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) historically was best known for its early production of glass jars, lids, and related products. Since its founding in 1880, the company branched into several sectors. Eventually, it became the world’s largest manufacturer of recyclable metal beverage and food containers.
According to its website, Ball leads in aluminum packaging in large part due to defying the status quo. By leveraging sustainable manufacturing principles, the enterprise has become a major component of the circular economy or a system based on the reuse and regeneration of materials and products.
That’s not just some esoteric concept either. Per InsightAce Analytic, the global circular economy could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.59% between 2023 and 2031.
Looking ahead, analysts rate shares a moderate buy, though the average price target of $59.64 implies only about 6% upside. Nevertheless, the high-side target stands at $75, projecting 33% growth. If you believe in the power of recycling, BALL is one of the eco-friendly stocks to consider.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.