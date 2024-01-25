These 3 Altcoins Could 10X Your Money in 2024

2024 could prove to be an epic year for crypto as Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) next halving is on the horizon. Additionally, increasing institutional adoption is expected via ETFs in this space. Accordingly, altcoins could continue their outperformance later in the year. Some altcoins are poised to outperform mega-cap tokens by a wide margin. Bitcoin tends to lift all boats during a rally, while altcoins with tiny market valuations multiply in value with few catalysts.
Now, I’m not saying to go mortgage your house on some weird meme coin. But spicing up your portfolio with altcoins using discretionary income could lead to massive gains if the stars align. Just be smart and don’t bet the farm. Here are three altcoins to look into:
ChainGPT (CGPT-USD)
Many AI-related projects have been skyrocketing recently. One such project is ChainGPT (CGPT-USD), which has seen a lot of positive momentum in recent weeks. I believe CGPT is a strong candidate to keep running during the next crypto bull market.
Unlike many other crypto AI projects that are mostly hype, ChainGPT actually has functional AI offerings tailored to crypto. This includes its own chatbot, a Telegram bot, an AI NFT generator, an AI-based news generator and more. Simply put, CGPT seems poised to rise with the tide if AI keeps gaining steam as predicted, given its array of crypto-focused AI features. If appropriately executed, its solid tech and real-world usage could propel its valuation much higher in 2024 and beyond. Some particularly interesting features are AI-based trading and a Solidity smart contract generator and auditor. The volume increases and cryptos that will be launched in the next bull run will add significant tailwinds to this project.
ChainGPT also has a VC arm that incubates and accelerates AI startups. The market cap of just $50 million makes it disproportionately low compared to the number of use cases here. It is up by over 1,675% since April.
GT Protocol (GTAPP-USD)
A relatively obscure crypto I’m keeping an eye on is GT-Protocol (GTAPP-USD). It’s a decentralized platform enabling anyone to create customized DeFi smart contract pools to collect funds and manage liquidity based on profit-sharing rules.
In my opinion, GTAPP has big potential to take off during the next crypto bull run. When trading activity spikes during frenzied bull markets, complex strategies like arbitrage, staking and yield farming tend to surge as investors seek to capitalize on potential gains. GTAPP seems well-positioned to benefit from this dynamic with its flexible pool offerings.
One reason I think GTAPP has breakout potential is that it’s not listed yet on major crypto price tracking sites like CoinMarketCap. Once more investors discover it, I believe GTAPP could gain significant momentum, especially if paired with broader crypto adoption tailwinds.
GTAPP streamlines the expansion of community-centered investment pools — a strength of decentralized finance. With embedded incentives promoting wealth creation and sharing, GTAPP pools could multiply as crypto moves mainstream.
Woo (WOO-USD)
Woo (WOO-USD) is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Taiwan that I believe has promising potential right now. While near-term price momentum has been lackluster recently due to the broader crypto bear market, I think sentiment could turn positive again very soon.
With a market capitalization approaching $600 million, Woo is bigger than the other altcoins on this list. But I still see substantial room for growth if crypto enters another bull cycle. The WOO token plays a key role across the Woo ecosystem and is used for staking, fee discounts and other benefits.
Woo offers users access to top-tier liquidity and competitive trading execution costs through its centralized exchange, WOO X and its decentralized app, WOOFi. WOOFi, in particular, has been a top 10 DEX by volume, making Woo one of the few tokens with strong adoption in both centralized and decentralized finance.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.