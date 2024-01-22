Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth knowing about on Monday!
Moving shares this morning are insider selling, special meetings, a delisting notice and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is rocketing more than 30% despite insider selling of the shares.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares are soaring over 23% after announcing a $170 million divestment.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) stock is surging more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares are gaining over 17% despite a lack of news today.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock is increasing by more than 16%, even with insider selling.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are rising over 14% after adjourning a special shareholder meeting.
- Volato (NYSEMKT:SOAR) stock is climbing more than 13% with strong pre-market trading.
- Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares are jumping over 12% this morning.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock is getting a more than 11% boost on Monday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are up over 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock is plummeting close to 18% after addressing probe claims.
- Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares are diving more than 17% on Monday morning.
- Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) stock is tumbling over 14% alongside a delisting notice.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are taking a nearly 14% beating today.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock is sliding more than 12% with an accounting investigation.
- Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares are falling over 12% this morning.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is decreasing more than 12% alongside a quarterly update.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 5.25% (NASDAQ:RILYZ) are declining over 12% this morning.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are slipping more than 11% today.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) stock is down over 11%.
