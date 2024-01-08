It’s time to start the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are buyout rumors, clinical trial data, a stock suspension date and more.
Let’s get into this news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock is rocketing more than 105% on reports that Merck (NYSE:MRK) wants to buy the company.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares are soaring over 56% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) stock is surging close to 56% with heavy early morning trading.
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares are gaining more than 48% after publising early study results.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock is rising over 32% ahead of a presentation today.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares are increasing more than 18% without any clear news this mroning.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock is climbing over 18% after announcing a new distribution partnership.
- Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) shares are heading more than 14% higher on Monday morning.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) stock is jumping over 13% today.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are up more than 13% on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock is plummeting over 28% ahead of its securities being suspended tomorrow.
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) shares are diving more than 19% following a mid-air blowout.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock is tumbling over 17% on Monday morning.
- Arena (NYSEMKT:AREN) shares are taking a more than 17% beating as its interim CEO steps down.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is sliding over 15% following a Friday rally.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares are falling more than 13% this morning.
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock is dropping over 13% today.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares are slipping more than 13% on Monday morning.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is dipping over 11% after a recent rally.
- Multi Ways (NYSEMKT:MWG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.