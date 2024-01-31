Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday as we check out all of the biggest ones worth keeping an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks are new partnerships, asset sales, a $14 billion offer and more!
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock is rocketing more than 45% on a partnership with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares are soaring over 34% without any clear news this morning.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is surging more than 26% with heavy trading this morning.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are gaining over 23% after publishing an updated corporate presentation.
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) stock is increasing more than 16% on a $14 billion offer for the company.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are rising over 16% after agreeing to sell one of its brands.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is climbing 15% on no apparent news today.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares are getting a more than 14% boost this morning.
- Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) stock is jumping over 13% on Wednesday morning.
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) shares are up more than 13% alongside PARA stock.
10 Top Losers
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) stock is crashing over 43% after a massive rally yesterday on a deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are plummeting more than 39% on Wednesday.
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock is diving over 32% this morning.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares are tumbling close to 22% with strong trading this morning.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is taking a nearly 18% beating with a proposed public offering.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are sliding more than 17% without any news to mention.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is dropping over 14% with a planned public offering.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) stock is slipping over 12% today.
- GRIID Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 11% after its new listing.
