Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all of the latest coverage for Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks today are clinical trial reports, a buyout offer, insider selling and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock is rocketing more than 122% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) shares are soaring over 115% with heavy trading on forbearance news.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is surging close to 56% with strong early morning trading.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares are rising more than 32% on Wednesday morning.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock is increasing by over 31% with the release of Phase 3 clinical trial data.
- TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) shares are climbing more than 27% on a buyout offer.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is gaining over 24% with strong pre-market trading.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares are jumping more than 19% after announcing a subsidiary sale.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is getting an over 19% boost as it also sees heavy early morning trading today.
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares are up more than 19% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock is diving over 25% following a business split.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) stock is tumbling almost 14% without any clear news this morning.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:CLDI) shares are taking a nearly 14% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) stock is dropping over 13% after its market debut yesterday.
- Addentax (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares are declining more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is falling over 12% on news of insider selling.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are slipping more than 11% after announcing an executive change.
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is dipping close to 11% this morning.
- Kelso Technologies (NYSEMKT:KIQ) shares are heading over 10% lower today.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.