Truist Just Slashed Its Price Target on Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is up by more than 15% today despite a Truist Securities price target reduction to $3 from $6 this morning. Truist also reiterated its “hold” rating on shares. Before that, Citi lowered its price target to $3.25 per share from $5 on Jan. 18 while reiterating a “neutral” rating. PLUG stock carries an average price target of $8.04 among 25 analysts with coverage of the stock.
However, it appears that the Truist price target change occurred before Plug’s big announcement this morning.
Plug has officially started operations at its plant in Woodbine, Georgia, which is the largest liquid green hydrogen plant and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer in the United States. The facility has the capacity to produce 15 tons of liquid electrolytic hydrogen per day. The liquid hydrogen will then be transported to Plug’s customers, ranging from the fuel cell electric vehicle (EV) industry to the stationary power industry.
“We have achieved a historic milestone for Plug and the entire hydrogen ecosystem,” said CEO Andy Marsh. “Bringing this green hydrogen plant online demonstrates that we are the leading builder of global hydrogen infrastructure for supporting customer demand in decarbonizing their operations.”
PLUG Stock: Plug Provides Company Update Amid Truist Price Target Reduction
Plug Power’s new plant was completed in 18 months, coming out ahead of the “three-year industry standard for hydrogen plants.” The addition of the plant will help Plug become a vertically integrated hydrogen supplier. Additionally, Plug is also conducting work on plants in Louisiana, New York and Texas.
Meanwhile, Marsh announced in a conference call this morning that Plug has completed a term-sheet negotiation with the U.S. Department of Energy for a $1.6 billion loan facility. This comes after the company announced a $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) offering on Jan. 17. Proceeds from the loan will go toward the development and construction of up to six hydrogen facilities.
Furthermore, Chief Financial Officer Paul Middleton added in the call that Plug is planning on raising prices for its products and services. “This is a paradigm shift, as we have historically not raised prices even during inflationary times when market rates have increased,” said Middleton. The company is also pausing hiring in order to balance costs.
