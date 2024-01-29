Why Is Aclarion (ACON) Stock Down 16% Today?

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is falling on Monday after the healthcare technology company announced additional exchange agreements with accredited investors.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Aclarion issued 500,000 shares of ACON stock in exchange for $1,185,226 of principal and accrued interest on unsecured non-convertible notes.
Aclarion notes that this saw the total number of outstanding shares of its common stock increase to 1,791,375 shares. It also told investors that it may enact similar exchanges in the future to cover the financing from those notes.
Increasing the total number of shares often results in a stock’s price falling, as is the case with ACON today. That makes sense as it dilutes the stakes of current investors in the company.
ACON Stock Movement on Monday
Shares of ACON stock aren’t seeing too much in the way of trading on Monday. As of this writing, about 367,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.2 million shares.
ACON stock is down 15.5% as of Monday morning. Investors will note the stock was down 14.4% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
