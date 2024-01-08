Why Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Up 20% Today?

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock is on the rise Monday after providing investors with a strong 2024 guidance and expectations for 2023 results.
Starting with its guidance, Crocs estimates that revenue in 2024 will increase between 3% and 5% over 2023 revenue. That will come from a 4% to 6% increase in the Crocs brand and a flat to 1% increase from the HEYDUDE brand.
Crocs’ 2024 outlook also includes non-GAAP operating margins of roughly 25%. The company says it will use the money from its larger gross margins for brand accretive and strategic SG&A investments.
CROX Stock Jumps on 2023 Estimates
Crocs is also looking for revenue in 2023 to be up more than 11% compared to 2022. The company points out that this would be better than its guided revenue growth of 10% to 11% for the year.
When it comes to Q4 2023 revenue, Crocs expects growth of 1% year-over-year (YOY). That’s another positive compared to the prior estimate for revenue to decrease between 4% and 1%.
Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said the following about the company’s earnings:
“2023 was a strong year for Crocs, Inc. that culminated in a successful holiday season with market share gains for both brands […] Our strong free-cash flow generation enabled us to pay down $277 million in net debt in the quarter, bringing our full-year debt pay down to $665 million.”
CROX stock is up 20.4% as of Monday morning. That comes as 4 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.5 million shares.
