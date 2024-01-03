Why Is Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Stock Up 39% Today?

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock is taking off on Wednesday after the muscle disease company announced positive clinical trial data.
According to a press release from Dyne Therapeutics, its ACHIEVE trial and DELIVER trial have both turned in positive results. The ACHIEVE trial focuses on patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), while the DELIVER trial focuses on those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.
Joshua Brumm, president and CEO of Dyne Therapeutics, said the following about the clinical trial data:
“The safety profiles for both DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 have supported dose escalation to a combined 10 cohorts and the administration of nearly 600 doses across both the ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials. This positions us to optimize dose and dose regimen in both trials with the goal of initiating registrational cohorts as we end 2024.”
What This Means for DYN Stock
With this news comes celebrations among DYN stockholders. That makes sense, as the company is moving forward with two clinical trials. If results continue to be positive, this could be a major boon to Dyne Therapeutics should they reach the commercialization stage.
That also brings with it heavy trading of DYN stock this morning as investors buy up the shares. This has more than 1.5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of the time of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 659,000 shares.
DYN stock is up 38.7% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.