Why Is SU Group (SUGP) Stock Moving Today?

SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock is on the move Friday following the Hong Kong security services company’s initial public offering (IPO) earlier this week.
That IPO saw the company’s shares debut at a price of $4 each. The offering also included a total of 1.25 million shares of SUGP stock.
Shares of SUGP stock have been volatile since the company’s IPO. That saw it close out trading on Thursday down 22%. The closing price of the stock that day was $3.12 per share.
That volatility has continued into Friday with the stock initially seeing another drop during pre-market trading. However, the shares have recovered since then and are now up 9% as of Friday morning. That still has it below its IPO price with shares sitting at about $4.40 each as of this writing.
SUGP Stock Movement Today
The rise in SUGP stock today comes without much in the way of trading activity. As of this writing, only about 3,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, some 250,000 shares traded on Thursday and the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1 million shares.
Volatility following an IPO isn’t uncommon. Even so, it does mean that some traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in SUGP shares right now. It might be better to give the stock time to settle on the public market before making an investment in the company.
