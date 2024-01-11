Why Is Tarena International (TCTM) Stock Down 10% Today?

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TCTM) stock is falling on Thursday just one day after the professional education services company changed the ticker for its shares.
Tarena International started trading on Wednesday with its shares trading under the current TCTM stock ticker. Before that, shares of the company’s stock were trading under the TEDU ticker.
Ying Sun, CEO of Tarena International, said the following about the stock ticker change:
“On the momentous occasion of our new start, ringing the Nasdaq opening bell symbolizes our sustained dedication to advancing our course offerings, cultivating premium services and upgrading our operations to face the challenges and opportunities in wider market prospects.”
TCTM Stock Movement
Yesterday’s stock ticker change brought extra attention to TCTM stock. That resulted in the shares gaining 20.3% during normal trading hours. It also came with about 1 million shares changing hands.
Shares of TCTM stock are now giving up some of that momentum with a 10.3% fall on Thursday morning. That comes as around 6,000 shares change hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 27,000 shares.
There are even more stock market stories traders are going to want to read about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Thursday! A few examples include what has shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock up today, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Moolec Science (MLEC) Stock Up 40% Today?
- Why Is Atreca (BCEL) Stock Up 85% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.