XRP Price Predictions: Where Will the XRP Crypto Go in 2024?

The new year is here and crypto traders are looking forward with a collection of price predictions for XRP (XRP-USD) in 2024!
First off, it is worth noting that XRP didn’t get the best start to the year, as the crypto is currently down close to 12% as of this writing. Investors will also note it dipped as much as 18% earlier today, which was its worst single-day drop since November 2022.
Investors will also keep in mind that XRP is still a far way off from its previous high of $3.29 per token set in January 2018. Currently, XRP is trading for about 56 cents per token.
With all of that said, let’s check out the latest price predictions for XRP to see where it might head in 2024 below!
XRP Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of XRP is DigitalCoinPrice with an average 2024 prediction of $1.18 per token.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its bearish one-year forecast of $0.494 for XRP.
- Closing out our coverage of XRP is CryptoPotato and its extremely bullish price prediction of $27 for the crypto.
These price predictions are all over the place, showing that analysts can’t seem to pin down the future of XRP. That could make it a rough year for investors hoping to benefit from trading the crypto.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.