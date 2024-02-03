3 Flying Car Stocks With Serious Potential to Make You a Millionaire

The investment strategy for industries at a nascent stage is to “catch the companies young and watch them grow.” This is appropriate for flying car stocks. Most of the companies in the industry are working towards the commercialization of eVTOL aircraft. Once that’s achieved quality companies are set for growth that’s likely to last well beyond the decade.
The flying car market is expected to cross $1.06 billion by 2030. This is the tip of the iceberg as the market size is expected to swell to $1 trillion by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050.
Clearly, the investment horizon in flying car stocks is for the long term for maximum value creation. Of course, there will be winners and losers in the industry. Investors need to closely monitor business developments to select the best. This column focuses on three flying car stocks with millionaire-making potential.
EHang Holdings (EH)
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock is among the best flying car stocks to buy and hold. After a deep correction of 50% in the last six months, EH stock looks attractively valued. With business developments being positive, I am bullish on a strong reversal rally.
In December 2023, the company’s EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles commenced commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei. It’s worth noting that the Hefei Municipal Government will also be purchasing 100 units of EH216 series pilotless aerial vehicles from EHang. These are just initial developments in terms of the scope of expansion within China.
At the same time, EHang is pursuing demo flights in several Asian and European countries. In November 2023, the company opened its first European urban air mobility center in Spain. Expansion in multiple countries will translate into stellar growth in the next few years.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has been largely sideways in the last six months. I believe that the consolidation is a good time to accumulate with the company making steady progress towards commercialization in 2025.
In recent news, Archer received Part 145 certification from the Federal Aviation Authority. This allows the company to operate a repair and maintenance station. The company has also commenced construction of aircraft that will be used for FAA “for credit” testing. Therefore, the company is well on track for commercial operations next year.
Another important point to note is that Archer is also looking at aggressive global expansion. The company will be launching an all-electric air taxi in India in 2026 in partnership with InterGlobe Enterprises (NSE:INDIGO). The country has a big addressable market. Further, there are plans to launch an all-electric air taxi in the UAE in the same year. For this, the company has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is another potential millionaire maker flying car stock to buy. After trading at highs of $12 in July 2023, the stock has been in a correction and consolidation mode. I expect a strong bounce-back from current levels of $5.8.
As of Q3 2023, Joby Aviation reported that 84% of the certification plans are accepted by the FAA. It’s likely that the company will achieve commercialization next year. An important point to note is that the company has a strong cash buffer of $1.1 billion. This will enable Joby to make aggressive investments toward commercialization and expansion.
In another important development, the company delivered the first eVTOL aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. This is a part of the $131 million order from the Department of Defense. Back in June 2023, Joby signed an agreement with SK Telecom to undertake joint flight testing in South Korea.
Given these developments, I believe that JOBY stock is poised for a strong reversal rally. The most important catalyst is the completion of all certifications from the FAA this year.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.