3 Small-Cap Stars With the Power to Triple Your Investment by 2026

Small-cap stocks often hide gems of untapped potential. They wait to be discovered by savvy investors. Among them, three standout companies emerge as promising stars poised for exponential growth.
On the list, the first one has resilient financial stability. The second one has strategic asset acquisitions in the energy sector. Meanwhile, the third one is diversified revenue streams across multiple industries. Each company presents an edgy investment case.
Fundamentally, these companies aren’t just entities listed on the stock market; they reflect strategic foresight, operational edge, and adaptability to market shifts. The article delves into the core strengths of these small-cap stars. Learn about their growth trajectories and the potential to triple your investments by 2026.
Harte Hanks (HHS)
Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) delivers strong financial stability and liquidity. These are the fundamental strengths supporting its value-growth potential. For instance, as of Q3 2023, Harte Hanks had $13.3 million in cash, compared to $10.4 million at the end of 2022. This increase in cash reserves indicates improved liquidity.
Moreover, the company maintained a debt-free status, with no outstanding debt as of Q3. The absence of debt reduces financial risk under the Fed’s longer-term scenario and provides financial flexibility for strategic and operational needs.
The company also had $24.2 million of capacity on its credit line as of Q3. This credit facility is a backup liquidity source, allowing Harte Hanks to access additional funds. Credit availability leads to a safety net and supports the company’s ability to manage and pursue growth opportunities.
Notably, during Q3, Harte Hanks repurchased 77,227 shares at an average price of $6.35 per share, totaling $490K. This indicates management’s bullish stance on the company’s financial health and prospects. Moreover, the share repurchases will positively impact EPS over the upcoming quarters.
At the top, Harte Hanks maintains diversification across multiple segments, reduces dependency on any single source, and experiences industry-specific fluctuations. The company operates in three main segments. Customer Care accounted for 30%, Fulfillment & Logistics Services held 48%, and Marketing Services represented 22% of total revenue in Q3.
Finally, despite revenue declines in some segments, the company remains positive about growth. For example, the InsideOut acquisition contributed $2.2 million to revenue in Q3, indicating potential for inorganic growth. Overall, expansion into new verticals may continue to drive top-line growth and value expansion.
Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
At its core, Evolution Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) strategic asset acquisition and related development support value growth. In detail, Evolution Petroleum strategically acquires and develops assets. These assets have attractive risk-return profiles. As a result, they boost the company’s competitive position and breed value creation.
To begin with, the participation agreement to horizontally develop a portion of the Chaveroo oilfield in the Permian Basin and New Mexico demonstrates the strategy. In numbers, the Chaveroo oilfield offers over 80 gross and 40 net locations for horizontal development, with an estimated 700 million barrels of original oil. Fundamentally, focusing on high-potential opportunities like the Chaveroo field supports Evolution Petroleum in maximizing its economic upside. Also, this diversifies the company’s asset base to support future growth.
Moreover, Evolution Petroleum’s prudent capital allocation reflects the diversion of the majority of funds towards productive investments, such as drilling and producing oil. This approach minimizes risk and optimizes value potential by prioritizing expenditures that may generate vital returns.
Additionally, the company focuses on acquiring accretive strategic production properties that further strengthen its growth potential. Thus, by targeting assets with solid reserves, low decline rates, and attractive economics, Evolution Petroleum enhances its capability to generate predictable cash inflows.
Finally, the strategic partnership with Pedevco in the Permian Basin suggests Evolution Petroleum’s edgy approach to resource development. This implies that by leveraging the expertise and resources of its partners, the company accelerates value creation and enhances its competitive advantage in the energy market.
Overall, Evolution Petroleum’s focus on strategic asset acquisition and development may continue to drive rapid value growth through its diversified asset portfolio.
RCM Technologies (RCMT)
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) has top-line stability, and segmented growth supports its market valuation. Notably, RCM Technologies has revenue of $58 million for Q3 2023. It had a slight decrease of 0.2% year-over-year. Despite a slight decrease in revenue, the company delivered stable revenue streams. Structurally, revenue segmentation across different business segments, such as healthcare, engineering, energy services, life sciences, IT, and aerospace.
At the bottom line, gross profit for the period was $17.3 million, stable year-over-year. This reflects the company’s optimization efforts. On the bright side, there’s a sequential improvement in gross margin, from 22.9% in Q2 to 25.0% in Q3, demonstrating effective cost management. The operating income for Q3 ($4.3 million) was stable year-over-year ($4.8 million in Q3 2022). Notably, EPS for Q3 was $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $0.33 per diluted share in Q3 2022. Despite slight decreases in operating income, the company has improved profitability.
Behavioral health services are driving business growth. The company serves over 30 clients, representing top-line expansion potential. Despite challenges (the end of COVID-related revenue), the company proved adaptable with a strategic focus on high-value segments. On the other hand, engineering gross profit in Q3 2023 grew by 5.2% based on increased project activity. Hence, the backlog and pipeline of engineering projects are growing, highlighting solid top-line expansion potential.
Despite minor fluctuations in performance, the company holds an optimistic outlook. This is backed by projected growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenue for the upcoming quarter. Therefore, the guidance reflects the company’s strategic direction and capability to capitalize on market demand and boost valuations.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.