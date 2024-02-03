In the dynamic investment space, the allure of discovering hidden, affordable stocks with the potential for explosive growth is undeniable. Amidst the familiar giants, a trio of stocks, each trading under $15, are plotting their ascent to market prominence. These companies, though residing in disparate sectors—automobile, technology and finance—share a common trait. This is the potential for transformative growth by 2025.
Picture this: a Chinese electric vehicle company, the first one, not merely keeping pace but leading in market share in the world’s largest automotive market. Dive into the tech domain, and with its unassuming stock price, the second one emerges as a powerhouse, leveraging advertising tech and a browser with skyrocketing user numbers. Meanwhile, in the finance sector, the third orchestrates a symphony of value generation through strategic customer base expansion and financial prudence.
Read more to unravel the intriguing fundamentals that make these stocks seemingly modest in price, becoming game-changers in the investment space.
Nio (NIO)
Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) focus on enhancing the user experience and service offerings through expansive network growth is a key growth driver. Regarding the sales and service network, Nio has established a strong presence with 468 new houses, new spaces and pop-up stores in 152 cities, 314 service centers and 62 delivery centers in 217 cities. This extensive network enhances accessibility and support for Nio users across different regions.
The charging and swapping network has expanded significantly, with 2,226 power swap stations, over 9,400 power chargers and over 11,000 destination chargers worldwide. This network infrastructure ensures convenient charging options for users, addressing a crucial aspect of electric vehicle ownership. Hence, this may lead to an improved top line for Nio over the long term.
Fundamentally, Nio’s battery-swapping system is a well-proven technology. This has offered users over 32 million convenient, efficient and safe battery swaps. By opening up the Nio Power Cloud and Power Swap Network to the entire industry, Nio is capitalizing on the broader adoption of battery swap technology.
Financially, in Q3 2023, Nio delivered a solid performance. The company delivered 55,432 premium smart electric vehicles, representing a solid 75.4% year-over-year boost. The growth was based on several factors, including the complete product line-up on the NT2 platform, improvements in self-capacity and capability and the continuous expansion of the sales, service and power networks.
Finally, a key fundamental factor in Nio’s market strength is its lead in China’s electric vehicle segment, which ranked first, with a market share exceeding 45%. The average construction price of Nio’s electric vehicles in this segment was over RMB300K, demonstrating the company’s ability to capture the premium market.
Opera (OPRA)
Opera’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) advertising technology and Ads reach support its forward performance. In detail, Opera Ads, with a volume of 3.8 million (Q3 2023) ad requests at peak times, positions Opera as an edgy player in terms of audience reach. Similarly, advertising revenue accounts for 39% of total revenue. This suggests the vitality of Opera’s advertising technology in its top-line growth formation. Also, the substantial volume of ad requests suggests the platform’s attractiveness to advertisers.
Fundamentally, in an era of digital advertising, it is crucial for revenue diversification, even for tech giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta (NASDAQ:META). Opera’s lead indicates its capability to capitalize on this trend by offering effective advertising solutions.
On the other hand, Opera GX Browser Growth and Monetization also support Opera’s value growth. The GX browser’s user base grew by 10% sequentially, reaching 26 million monthly active users. Similarly, average revenue per user (ARPU) for the GX browser increased by 16% sequentially and 23% year-over-year, making Opera GX Browser the best-monetized product.
Furthermore, the growth of the GX browser’s user base suggests that Opera successfully attracts and retains users for this specific product. The double-digit growth in ARPU for the GX browser, both sequentially and year-over-year, highlights the effectiveness of Opera’s monetization strategies for this particular browser.
Regarding liquidity, Opera generated operating cash flows of $16.2 million, with free cash flow from operations at $13.4 million. Here, the recurring annual dividend yield of 6% on repurchased American Depositary Shares highlights Opera’s focus on boosting shareholder value. Finally, dividend payments are a vital factor in investment returns. Hence, Opera’s focus on maintaining a dividend yield of this magnitude boosts confidence in its growth prospects.
Nu (NU)
To begin with, Nu’s (NYSE:NU) focus on a value-generating strategy is outlined in three guiding principles: expanding the customer base, increasing average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) through effective cross-selling and upselling, and achieving growth while maintaining low operating costs.
During Q3 2023, Nu’s customer base expanded by 27% year-on-year to hit 89.1 million customers. The monthly ARPAC reached a new milestone of $10, with the more mature cohorts achieving a monthly ARPAC of $26. The growth trend in ARPAC and the customer base expansion contributed to a 53% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $2.1 billion. Also, Nu’s low cost to serve can be observed in the cost per active customer of $0.90, reaching an all-time low-efficiency ratio of 35%.
Fundamentally, this efficiency positions Nu as one of the most efficient companies in Latin America. Also, these solid financial metrics, especially low operating costs, may drive prolonged value while maintaining profitability.
On the other hand, Nu maintains a considerably larger capital base compared to peers, with $2.3 billion in excess capital. This excess cash allows strategic allocations to operating subsidiaries for continued growth. The company achieved an adjusted net income of $356 million in Q3. Hence, this reflects an adjusted annualized return on equity of 25%.
Finally, Nu’s credit portfolio has seen rapid growth in credit cards and personal loans, reaching a milestone of $15.4 billion, marking 48% year-over-year growth. Despite the growth, Nu maintained effective risk management, outperforming competitors on delinquency rates. Therefore, this reflects resilience against macroeconomic conditions, breeding explosive value growth potency.
