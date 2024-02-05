5 Investors Betting Big on Celsius (CELH) Stock

Shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) stock are firmly in the green after the energy drink company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. This follows a series of volatile moves after the market closed yesterday due to an accidental early release of its earnings. It’s not exactly clear who was responsible for the mishap.
During the quarter, revenue tallied in at $347.4 million, up by 95% year-over-year and beating the analyst estimate of $329 million. The revenue growth was largely driven by the firm’s North America revenue, which grew by 97% to $333 million.
Celsius generated $166 million of gross profit, signaling a significant increase of 110% from $79 million a year ago. Gross profit margin improved to 47.8% from 44.4%.
Celsius’ EPS of 18 cents missed the analyst estimate by one cent, although shareholders don’t seem too concerned about the small miss, as evident by the price action of CELH today.
“We continued to drive growth of the category by bringing in new loyal consumers, as well as increasing consumption occasions,” said CEO and Chairman John Fieldly.
5 Investors Betting Big on CELH Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q4, 495 13F filers disclosed a stake in CELH stock, an increase of 73 filers, or 17.3%, compared to the prior quarter. In total, these filers own 144.98 million shares of CELH, up by 3.88% quarter-over-quarter. 14 of these filers own the company in their top 10 positions.
Hedge funds were less bullish. A total of 118 hedge funds reported ownership of Celsius compared to 115 funds during Q3. However, total shares owned by hedge funds declined by 15.29% to 29.08 million. Meanwhile, 10 hedge funds reported owning CELH in their top 10 positions.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at Celsius’ top shareholders:
- The DeSantis Family & William Milmoe: 52.07 million shares. Milmoe manages the DeSantis family trust and holds his shares concurrently.
- FMR: 16.34 million shares. FMR sold six shares during Q4.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 14.50 million shares. BlackRock added 1.39 million shares during Q4.
- Vanguard: 13.74 million shares. Vanguard sold 793,325 shares during Q4.
- Solina Chau: 7.68 million shares.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.