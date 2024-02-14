GMBL Stock Alert: What to Know as Esports Entertainment Preps to Delist

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the company announced plans to voluntarily delist its shares from the Nasdaq.
Esports Entertainment said this action was approved by its Board of Directors in an effort to reduce the costs of maintaining a listing on the exchange. This comes as the company seeks to be more profitable.
However, that doesn’t mean shares of GMBL stock are going to disappear completely. Instead, the company is changing its listing to the OTCQB Venture Market. Esports Entertainment says it will continue to list here until the time comes when it seeks to relist its shares on a senior U.S. exchange.
Here’s what Esports Entertainment CEO Alex Igelman said about the news:
“The expenses related to maintaining our Nasdaq listing are significant, and, despite our listing on a senior U.S. exchange, we do not believe the current market price reflects the intrinsic value of our business. At the moment, we are 100% focused on driving growth and profitability and believe that this move to the OTC Markets will allow us to regroup as we execute on the aforementioned initiatives.”
GMBL Stock Movement Today
News of the delisting has shares of GMBL stock down 15.9% as of Wednesday morning. Investors will also note that shares are down 59.1% since the start of the year.
Despite the delisting news and falling share price, there isn’t much trading of GMBL stock today. As of this writing, around 171,000 shares have changed hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 782,000 shares.
