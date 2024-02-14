Why Is Quantum (QMCO) Stock Down 5% Today?

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock is down on Wednesday despite the digital video and unstructured data storage and management company announcing a deal with XENON Systems.
Quantum reached an agreement with XENON Systems that has the latter purchasing its Quantum Myriad software. This is a platform dedicated to object storage. This allows the data storage specialist to offer Quantum Myriad to its customers.
It’s worth pointing out that XENON Systems also already sells Quantum ActiveScale to its customers. That makes this latest news an expansion on an already-existing agreement between the two companies. It also further builds on the strength of Quantum products available to XENON Systems’ customers.
Dragan Dimitrovici, CEO of XENON Systems, said this about the news:
“The fact that Quantum has comprehensive end-to-end solutions for the entire lifecycle of data—Myriad for the most challenging AI production workloads and ActiveScale for building active and cold data stores at petabyte to exabyte scale—makes their offerings especially valuable to our customers.”
QMCO Stock Movement Today
Quantum shares have been on a wild ride this morning following this news. The company’s stock was down as much as 45% during pre-market trading this morning. However, the stock is now only down about 5.4% as of this writing.
This comes with minimal trading of QMCO stock this morning. Only about 24,000 shares have traded, as compared to its daily average of roughly 417,000 shares.
