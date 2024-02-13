PLTR Stock: Palantir Announces Sponsorship of Inaugural AI Expo

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is in the news Tuesday after the big data company announced that it will sponsor the inaugural AI Expo for National Competitiveness.
With Palantir already a hot topic among traders interested in artificial intelligence (AI), this comes as welcome news. The expo is set to take place from May 7 to May 8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The purpose of the AI expo is to bring together experts in the field for collaboration and conversation. That includes those working in the private sector, the government, research institutions and other fields.
How This Affects PLTR Stock
Another focus of the event will be educating the public on the advantages of AI. The expo is free to attend, making it easy for it to pursue this goal. That will also likely benefit those in the space, including Palantir.
Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer at Palantir, said this about the AI Expo for National Competitiveness:
“We’re excited to support this partnership as a platform to bring the latest AI technologies from across the country and create new opportunities across industry, government, and beyond in an all-of stakeholder approach to this critical mission.”
PLTR stock is down 3% as of Tuesday morning with more than 46 million shares changing hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is around 69 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.