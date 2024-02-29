PSNY Stock Alert: Polestar Makes Moves With Its Joint Venture

Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock is on the rise Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced progress on its joint venture with Hubei Xingji Meizu.
Polestar notes that this joint venture, which it owns 49% of, is dedicated to brings EVs to the Chinese market. The latest news is the joint venture signing a subscription agreement with an investor.
This has the Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Zone Industrial Equity Investment Partnership agreeing to purchase $208.4 million worth of the joint venture’s stock. The investor will do so through several installments and will gain the ability to add one member to the joint venture’s Board of Directors.
With this investment, the new investor will hold a 23.18% stake in the joint venture. That will leave Polestar with a 37.64% stake and the remaining 39.18% belongs to Hubei Xingji Meizu.
PSNY Stock Still Rallying on Investment News
Investors will note that Polestar also announced new financing yesterday in the form of $950 million in loans. These were secured from 12 banks and gives the company enough cash to continue operations until it may turn a profit.
With all of this news comes heavy trading of PSNY stock today. That has more than 5 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is below that at 3.3 million shares.
PSNY stock is up 8.5% as of Thursday morning but is still down 9.7% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.