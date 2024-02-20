SMCI Stock Price Prediction: Can Super Micro Computer Rally 60% More From Here?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday after getting a new price prediction from Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann.
The Rosenblatt analyst increased his price target for SMCI shares from $700 to $1,300. That’s a potential 61.8% upside compared to its prior closing price. It’s also the highest Wall Street price prediction with the analysts’ consensus sitting at $629.20 per share.
Mosesmann continues to hold a bull stance on SMCI stock with a “buy” rating for the shares. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for SMCI shares is moderate buy based on 10 opinions.
Why The Bull Stance on SMCI Stock?
Here’s what the Rosenblatt analyst said about Super Micro Computer in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“Our increased price target for SMCI … is a reflection of the robust growth in AI computing and the company’s strategic position within this rapidly evolving market. Moreover, Supermicro’s success in gaining market share in a relatively static market for general-purpose Xeon processors, thanks to its U.S.-centric manufacturing approach, signals a readiness to tackle and adapt to the dynamic demands in AI, including liquid cooling and comprehensive product offerings.”
SMCI stock is up 2.1% as of Tuesday morning with some 764,000 shares traded. It’s daily average trading volume is about 7.5 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.